Gunman who grazed 1-year-old in Brooklyn shooting is ID’d: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A teenage gunman accused of grazing a 1-year-old and injuring a man in a shooting in Brooklyn was identified by police on Thursday.

Lyemel Summerville, 19, is believed to be the man who opened fire on Saturday, injuring the toddler and another man, police said.

Summerville and the man, 20, engaged in a verbal dispute around 5:05 p.m. near Junius Street and Sutter Avenue when the teen opened fire, shooting a single round, according to police.

The bullet struck the man in the thigh before passing through and grazing the 1-year-old in the knee, police said.

Both victims were hospitalized.

Summerville is described as standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).