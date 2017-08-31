Dozens of NJ nurses head to Texas to help Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — Dozens of nurses from across New Jersey are getting ready to join the most highly trained NYPD, FDNY and EMS responders who are hard at work in Texas helping victims of Hurricane Harvey.

At least 50 nurses are packed up and ready to provide relief to the overworked medical professionals at Bay Area Regional Medical Center in Webster, Texas.

"I want to help the first responders, those healthcare professionals who have been there nonstop, they also need to get recharged to continue what’s coming afterwards," said Angelica Muniz, a trauma nurse at Rutgers School of Nursing.

In addition to rescues, they're also managing the deliver of 300 tractor-trailer trucks worth of food, water and ice, to Beaumont, Texas.

"As nurses we are trained and it’s in our nature to support anyone," said Jessica Badillo, trauma nurse at Rutgers. "I’m nervous and anxious because this is going to be the first disaster experience I’m facing."

How to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

American Red Cross Website

Call: 1-800-RED CROSS

Or Text Harvey to the number 90999

Save the Children

The Salvation Army

North American Mission Board

Heart to Heart International