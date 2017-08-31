Deliveryman ambushed, beaten and robbed in the Bronx, video shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx — Surveillance video was released Thursday showing three males ambushing a man after he made a delivery in the Bronx, then repeatedly hitting the victim before robbing him of about $150, police said.

The victim was delivering food on Walton Avenue near Marcy Place Thursday, Aug. 24, around 9:45 p.m. when he was attacked, police said.

Video shows the three males talking in a building's hallway, apparently waiting for the deliveryman to walk down a nearby flight of stairs.

Once the man appeared, one male sucker punched the victim before another joined him in attacking the deliveryman. The third assailant watched over the assault.

The victim suffered a laceration to his face and refused medical attention, police said. He was robbed of about $150 in cash.

The males are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

