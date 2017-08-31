Charging dog killed, U.S. marshal shot in the foot during Jersey City house raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A federal agent opened fire, killing a charging dog and shooting a U.S. marshal in the foot, during a house raid Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. along Bayview Avenue in Jersey City when an arrest warrant was issued for a suspect wanted in connection to a New York City-area crime, according to police.

That's when a pit bull attacked the deputy U.S. marshal, prompting an NYPD officer to open fire, killing the dog, police said.

The U.S. marshal also suffered a gunshot to his foot wound and was hospitalized, police said.

Javan Reaves was identified by the NY Daily News as the suspect sought during the raid.

Reaves was taken into custody, and charges are pending, according to police.