Brooklyn woman says rats are taking over her building

BROOKLYN — Doreen Brown says her everyday chore of throwing out the trash turned into a nightmare.

"I went to the incinerator the other night to put something in the garbage and saw the head sticking out of a rat. I ran back into my house because I was afraid," said Brown.

Brown lives in the Breukelen Houses. The Breukelen Houses Tenant Association President, Calvin Drumgo says, "The solution is more workers."

The New York City Housing Authority spokesperson tells PIX11 News, "Our residents deserve safe, clean buildings, and we are urgently addressing this issue. Exterminators treated the basement yesterday and will follow up again today. Additionally, Breukelen will receive additional staff to better maintain the development.”

