Broadway icons Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune share advice for young performers

NEW YORK – She’s received two Tony awards, the medal of freedom and is the first Hispanic woman to accept the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors Award with a body of work that extends over seven decades. He came to New York from a small town in Texas with a dream.

Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune have made their mark on both stage and film and are now working together on a new show with old favorites and new stuff.

Both are incredible role models.

At age, 11 Rivera trained as a ballerina, receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet. She made her mark on Broadway as Anita in West Side Story at a time when there weren’t many people of color in the theater or film.

Tommy Tune stands at 6 feet 6 inches tall. He’s won 10 Tony awards and received the National Medal of Arts, with a body of work over six decades. A fan favorite is his performance in Hello Dolly.

Both have their own advice for young artists who want to follow in their footsteps: join the chorus and go “full-tilt boogie straight ahead."