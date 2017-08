THE BRONX — A 15-year-old died Thursday morning after apparently falling off a fire escape at his Bronx home, police said.

The teen fell off a fire escape at a building on Briggs Avenue near East 199th Street at 6:20 a.m., according to police.

He lived on the fifth floor of the building, and neighbors found him lying face down, dead after the fall, police said.

An investigation is underway into the incident. Police currently believe the teen fell.