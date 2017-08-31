Bakers stranded inside Texas shop make bread for Harvey victims

HOUSTON — Texas bakers were trapped inside their shop for two days due to flooding caused by Harvey. To pass time, they baked thousands of loaves of bread for those in need.

Workers at El Bolillo Bakery, a Mexican bakery in Houston, were stuck inside the bakery from Saturday afternoon to Monday afternoon. They used over 4,000 pounds of flour to bake bread and pan ducle, or Mexican sweet bread, while they were stuck, The Independent reports.

“When they realized they were stuck, they decided to keep themselves busy and help the community and made as many loaves of bread as they could,” manager Brian Alvarado told The Independent.

Thousands have reacted to the baker’s heartwarming gestures on social media. Some have hailed the bakers as “heroes” and commended their “great community service.”

“Hurricane Harvey- pan dulce we are going to take to those in need. Bakers we’re stuck inside for two days!” the bakery wrote on its Facebook page.