Anti-gay Harlem pastor adds TV outside church to air sermons

HARLEM, Manhattan — A controversial Harlem pastor known for his anti-gay sentiments added a TV to the message board outside his church so his sermons can be seen and heard by pedestrians.

James David Manning, pastor of Atlah World Missionary Church, came under fire in recent years after he posted messages implying that people who support LGBT individuals should be "cursed" with cancer, HIV, syphilis, stroke and madness. He's now hoping to use the TV to get his message out in a new way.

"It ain't going nowhere," Manning said about the TV. "They don't have the right to tell me how to preach."

Pastor Manning noted that a picture is worth a thousand words and, in a neighborhood that's rapidly changing, it's important for him to stand his ground and share his message.

""The TV gives an opportunity to do live and living color," he said.

But residents have begged the pastor to take the messages down.

"Some of the message that you see here are disturbing," said Isseu Campbell, a local who walks by the church every day. "I think it should be a positive place with positive energy."