Women posing as police steal $10k from 78-year-old woman

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Two women posing as police officers stole $10,000 from a 78-year-old woman in Washington Heights, police said.

The pair knocked on the victim’s door on Aug. 17 at around 7:30 p.m, officials said. The pair identified themselves as police officers and told the 78-year-old woman that they were looking for someone who lived in the Washington Heights apartment. They weren’t in uniform, but they wore police shields around their neck.

The woman told the pair that the person they were looking for was not home, and let them inside so they could search the apartment for themselves, police said. After the two women left, the 78-year-old woman realized one of them took $10,000 in cash from one of the bedrooms.

The two women fled the building westbound on 189th Street.

Police have asked for help finding the two women. Both women are about 18 to 25 years old. One of the women has black hair and was last seen carrying a black shoulder bag and wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. The other woman, who also has black hair, was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.