Woman with rosary beads in her throat dies; boyfriend hospitalized in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — A woman with rosary beads shoved down her throat is dead and her boyfriend hospitalized after being found naked and screaming about the devil on a Bronx street, officials said Wednesday.

Police responded to a 911 call for a woman who was having difficulty breathing around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday on Anderson Avenue, officials said.

The woman, 33, was located in a building’s hallway, unconscious and unresponsive. EMS rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A separate 911 about a naked man screaming in the street was made, and he found and hospitalized, police said.

He was screaming about the devil, the NY Daily News reports.

The man, 34, and woman had been dating for a few months, and he had a criminal history that included domestic violence with a previous partner, police said.