Teen among 3 shot in separate Brooklyn neighborhoods

BROOKLYN — Three people were shot in Brooklyn Wednesday, officials said.

A teenage boy and a woman were shot in East New York around 2:30, police said. The 16-year-old was shot in the neck and torso. He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

A 45-year-old woman was also shot in the leg while on Pitkin Avenue, officials said. She is in serious but stable condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the groin just 15 minutes later in Brownsville, officials said. He is also being treated at Brookdale Hospital.

Officials have not released the names of any of the victims.

It was not immediately clear if the two shootings, which happened just a mile apart from each other, were connected.

