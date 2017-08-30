Teen among 3 shot in separate Brooklyn neighborhoods

What you can do to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Posted 4:23 PM, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 05:02PM, August 30, 2017

Two people were shot here. (PIX11/Darren McQuade)

BROOKLYN — Three people were shot in Brooklyn Wednesday, officials said.

A teenage boy and a woman were shot in East New York around 2:30, police said. The 16-year-old was shot in the neck and torso. He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

A 45-year-old woman was also shot in the leg while on Pitkin Avenue, officials said. She is in serious but stable condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the groin just 15 minutes later in Brownsville, officials said. He is also being treated at Brookdale Hospital.

A man was also shot here on Aug. 30. (PIX11/Darren McQuade)

Officials have not released the names of any of the victims.

It was not immediately clear if the two shootings, which happened just a mile apart from each other, were connected.

