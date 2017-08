Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the end of this week, the so-called 'Summer of Hell' will wrap up. Amtrak reports the work project at Penn Station will be completed.

The mood will live on and it has inspiried a musician in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Nestor Cora grew up in New York City and played professional baseball in Puerto Rico. He picked up the guitar when he returned to New York.

He sees and hears some inspiration and frustration in transit delays and problems.