Spider-Man visits with Harvey victims at Houston shelter

HOUSTON — As flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey drives thousands of people from their homes across southeast Texas, more and more people are filling shelters across the Houston area.

Stef Manisero, a reporter at Spectrum News Austin, shared video of Spider-Man visiting with Harvey victims at the George R. Brown Emergency Center in Houston on Tuesday. She wrote:

“Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man making kids smile at the GRB.”

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man making kids smile at the GRB: pic.twitter.com/K2NSweXAE4 — Stef Manisero (@StefManisero) August 29, 2017

And this one. These videos courtesy of @RobbieVaughn79 are priceless: pic.twitter.com/DARkwFmaAy — Stef Manisero (@StefManisero) August 29, 2017

Harvey by the numbers

The toll that Harvey is taking on Texas is staggering.

Already, it has dumped 11 trillion gallons of rain over the state, says Ryan Maue with WeatherBell, a weather analytics company. And by the time Harvey dissipates, the state will have seen 25 trillion gallons of rain, he predicts.

The rainfall has set a record for the most ever from a landfalling tropical cyclone in the continental US. Estimates put eventual total losses at as much as $75 billion. And the death toll continues to climb everyday.

“The word catastrophic does not appropriately describe what we’re facing,” said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who represents much of Houston. “We just don’t know when it’s going to end.”