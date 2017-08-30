Shivering toddler found clinging to drowning mother in Texas floodwaters

BEAUMONT, Texas — Authorities found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother in a rain-swollen canal in Southeast Texas after the woman tried to carry the child to safety from Harvey’s floods.

A witness saw the woman trying to carry her 18-month-old daughter to safety Tuesday afternoon when the current of a flooded drainage canal swept them away, Capt. Brad Penisson of the fire-rescue department in Beaumont said.

A police and fire-rescue team found the child alive, holding onto the floating woman.

Authorities have not identified the child or her mother.

As of Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office in Houston has confirmed at least 20 Harvey-related deaths.