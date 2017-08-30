Retired EMT battling 9/11-related cancer gets surprise of a lifetime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND — A retired FDNY EMT suffering from a 9/11 related caner was surprised Wednesday with a new motorcycle, riding one had been on his bucket-list after he was diagnosed.

Salvatore Turturici has stage four liver cancer. He's dreamed of riding a motorcycle and his friends helped him fulfill that dream.

"It's a great feeling," Salvatore told PIX11 News. "You don't know who you have as friends until things happen to you."

His friend John Trentacosti led the effort to get Turturici a new motorcycle. Actor Brian Quinn paid for the bike and was on hand to deliver it to Turturici's home.

The motorcycle was picked specifically for Turturici. He has balance issues, so his friends chose a motorcycle with three wheels.

"When you find out people are there for you it's a good feeling and I hope to pay that back other ways," Turturici said. "And that's what I'm trying to do with whatever short time I have left on this earth."