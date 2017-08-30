Man rapes 10-year-old girl in Brooklyn, gets 10 years to life

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A man who raped a 10-year-old girl in Brooklyn in 2015 was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison, prosecutors confirmed Wednesday.

Edwin Caizaguano raped the 10-year-old, causing her significant injuries, at a Moffat Street home in Bushwick on Oct. 19, 2015. He then left New York and was apprehended on Jan. 11 in Saint Pail, Minnesota by the the NYPD’s Fugitive Apprehension Team.

His victim was taken to an area hospital where she was required surgery to recover from her injuries.