Man kills 1 in Brooklyn, injures school-bound teen, gets 33 years to life

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn —A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 33 years to life in prison for fatally shooting a 53-year-old metal worker who confronted him while he was breaking into cars.

Bryan Aponte, 22, was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of murder, attempted murder and assault in the October 2015 death of Michael Matusiak.

Aponte was involved in a triple shooting on Knickerbocker Avenue and Grattan Street that left Matusiak dead and injured two others, including a 13-year-old girl, police said.

Aponte fired at the victim and another worker after they approached him while he was breaking into cars, prosecutors said. Matusiak was struck in the chest and buttock. It was his second day on the job.

The other worker was wounded in the torso and the 13-year-old girl, who was on her way to school at the time, was hit in the hip by a stray bullet .

Matusiak was found dead between two cars. The other victims were treated at a nearby hospital and released.

Aponte’s lawyer argued that witnesses identified the wrong man.