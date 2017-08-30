LI man allegedly strangles wife, police arrest him months later

CENTERREACH, NY — Police arrested a man Wednesday for the strangling death of his wife, officials said.

Steven Strub, 39, allegedly killed his 40-year-old wife months ago, officials said. Her body was found in their Centerreach basement apartment on June 1 when police were performing a wellness check.

The Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner determined Rachelle Weeks-Strub’s cause of death after her body was found.

Homicide Squad detectives charged Strub, 39 with second degree murder.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.