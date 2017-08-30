Homeless woman struggles to find home that will accept oxygen tank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION CITY, N.J. — Francine Thomas, 43, has been living on the streets in Union City for months now.

"It's just awful. I slept on benches in a park. I had nothing to eat. Nowhere to go," said Thomas.

Thomas has lung cancer and she is attached to an oxygen tank, and says she feels it was the reason she kept getting turned away.

PIX11 News reached out to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Union City Housing Authority and even the Mayor of Union City, Bryan Stalk.

Stalk offered to pay for Thomas' hotel until she finds permanent housing.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says, "HUD-funded service providers in Hudson County offered to accommodate Ms. Thomas with emergency shelter that was responsive to her needs. Unfortunately, extended waiting lists for federally subsidized housing are a harsh reality throughout the region. The experienced and supportive staff at Garden State Episcopal Community Development Corporation and the Palisades Emergency Residence Corporation remain ready to provide Ms. Thomas with supportive services and emergency shelter to bridge the gap until she is able to find permanent housing, should she choose to accept them."

A spokesperson for the Union City N. J. Housing Authority says, "The City of Union City and the Union City Housing Authority are exploring all affordable housing opportunities for Ms. Francine Thomas and are confident we will assist her in the very near future."

