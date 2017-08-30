Fulton Fish Market delivers fresh seafood to your door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX, NY - For more than 180 years, the Fulton Fish Market has been supplying the freshest seafood to culinary lovers world-wide. Now, you can enjoy fresh seafood straight to your door.

Fulton Fish Market sources only local, non-frozen fish and sends it to restaurants and the consumer can either get the seafood delivered to their home or partner with a few friends in a “community supported fishery” to get it delivered in bulk to a library or office.

Fultonfishmarket.com also takes pride in hiring those in the community of the South Bronx.