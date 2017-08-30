Deliveryman on bike charged after he follows GPS into Lincoln Tunnel

MANHATTAN — A food deliveryman on his bike followed GPS instructions that landed him in hot water with police.

Hicham Oulhint, 26, was delivering an order to West 22nd Street in Manhattan on Tuesday night when he wound up pedaling toward New Jersey in Lincoln Tunnel, a Port Authority Police spokesperson said. He exited the tunnel and was stopped by police in Weehawken around 7:10 p.m.

They issued him a summons for defiant trespassing, officials said. Oulhint will appear in Weehawken Municipal Court.

Oulhint told police he worked as a deliveryman for Uber.