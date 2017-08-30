Child, 8, reported missing in the Bronx: police

THE BRONX — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 8-year-old last seen in the Bronx Wednesday morning.

Jake Sutherland was last seen between Story Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard around 8:50 a.m., police said.

He is described as standing 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 60 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Sutherland was last seen wearing blue shirt, blue shorts and white sneakers.

Sutherland is from the Bronx, police said.

The boy has repeatedly run away from home in the past, sources said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).