Would-be rapist arrested in attack on 74-year-old woman: NYPD

THE BRONX — A man suspected of trying to rape a 74-year-old woman who relies on a walker to get around has been arrested, police said.

Joshua McCallum, 24, of the Bronx, was taken into custody Tuesday, after detectives released several pieces of surveillance video over the weekend and publicly identified the suspect in a bid for tips. He has one prior arrest on his record.

McCallum faces charges of attempted rape, burglary and sexual abuse, NYPD said.

Police said McCallum and the victim entered an elevator about 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 18 in a residential building at East 161 Street and Park Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the man stepping into the elevator, apparently talking on a cellphone, and ends before the woman got on, only showing the front of her walker.

As the woman exited the elevator at the 11th floor, police said the man put his arm around her neck, choking her, then grabbed her buttocks, vagina and breasts. She banged on a neighbor's door and the attacker ran away.

She was treated by EMS at the scene, police said.