Queens police ask for help reuniting boy, 4, with his parents

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens — Police in Queens have asked for help finding a 4-year-old boy’s parents.

Emi was found in Juniper Valley Park at around noon Tuesday. Police are attempting to find his parents.

NYPD officials have asked for you to reach out and help reunite the boy with his family.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Emi, 4, was found in Juniper Valley Park at around noon today & we are attenpting to find his parents. Please contact us if you know him! pic.twitter.com/f85WEdmkkG — NYPD 104th Precinct (@NYPD104Pct) August 29, 2017