Queens man arrested for trying to join ISIS

QUEENS — A 22-year-old Queens man was arrested while en route to Syria to allegedly join ISIS, officials said.

Parveg Ahmed left Ozone Park and tried to get into Syria through Saudia Arabia, but he was taken into custody and deported. He pleaded not guilty in a Brooklyn court Tuesday.

“As we allege, Parveg Ahmed attempted to travel to Syria aligning himself with ISIS instead of his fellow Americans,” said FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney. “Like others before him who chartered a similar path to join this violent terror group, Ahmed now finds his journey ends the same way – in a New York courtroom answering for his actions.”

Ahmed faces charges of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al Sham (ISIS), a foreign terrorist organization.

He traveled to Saudia Arabia in June, purportedly to celebrate an Islamic religious holiday.

Ahmed had previously expressed support for ISIS on social media, investigators found. A search of his computer revealed he had listened to recordings of a radical Islamic cleric. There were also messages detailing his plans to allegedly join ISIS.

He was deported to the U.S. on Wednesday. Ahmed faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.