Queens building with Nazi posters to be investigated

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — City officials launched a formal investigation into a Sunnyside building with pictures of Hitler and Mussolini in the lobby on Tuesday.

But many tenants say this is something they've wanted for a long time. Residents have been faced with displays of nazi and confederate symbols along with gun imagery in the building lobby.

"No one should have to walk through a lobby with swastikas or Hitler or racist images," Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer said.

Vigilante activist Jeff Orlick ripped down most of the images Monday night. He posted before and after images on his Instagram page.

Condo board president Neal Milano was also caught on surveillance camera wearing a Trump mask and plastering the building with stickers. His lawyer maintains the displays are not offensive, but rather a history lesson.

Some say Milano should be arrested for causing a hostile environment of harassment.

"We're hoping the NYPD and city agencies conduct swift investigation," Van Bramer said. "If they are proven and substantiated he should be arrested."