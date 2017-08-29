Mattis allows transgender troops to continue serving pending review

WASHINGTON — Transgender troops will be allowed to continue serving in the military pending a review, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced Tuesday.

His announcement comes just days after President Donald Trump directed the military not to recruit transgender troops. Trump initially tweeted that transgender individuals could no longer serve in the military

“Once the panel reports its recommendations and following my consultation with the secretary of Homeland Security, I will provide my advice to the president concerning implementation of his policy direction,” Mattis said in the statement. “In the interim, current policy with respect to currently serving members will remain in place.”

The panel will feature experts from the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, Mattis said. The members will have combat and deployed operations experience.

Military policy on transgender service members was reversed under President Obama.

“Our focus must always be on what is best for the military’s combat effectiveness leading to victory on the battlefield,” Mattis said.