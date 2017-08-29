Man gets leg stuck in sinkhole in Brooklyn crosswalk

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A man who was walking to work in Brooklyn suddenly became stuck in a crosswalk Tuesday when the street swallowed his leg.

The man was on his way to work at a body shop when, about a block away from his destination, his right leg plunged into a sinkhole opening in the concrete. Photos of the scene show the man’s entire leg, up to his upper thigh, in the roadway near Myrtle Avenue and Walworth Street.

Emergency crews were called to the scene. Multiple firefighters ultimately released him from the sinkhole and the man was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

.@FDNY is on scene at Myrtle x Walworth to get out a guys feet which got stuck in a sinkhole in middle of the street. pic.twitter.com/MtEQZnKrnc — Williamsburg News (@WMSBG) August 29, 2017