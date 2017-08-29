Louisiana braces for Harvey on the 12 year anniversary of Katrina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The scene looks all too familiar for New Orleans residents. Louisiana is bracing for Harvey’s heavy rain and potential flooding Tuesday, exactly 12 years to the date that Hurricane Katrina made landfall.

On August 29, 2005, Katrina devastated New Orleans and coastal areas of Alabama and Mississippi. By late morning, a major levee had failed and water poured into the city’s Ninth Ward. Newscasts around the country showed images of thousands of residents, many of them poor African Americans, trapped on their roofs. Thousands more sought refuge at the Louisiana Superdome, which by late afternoon had holes in the ceiling dumping water on evacuees below.

Even after the storm left, , the impact of Katrina intensified. Around 80 percent of the city was flooded; supplies quickly ran low at the Superdome; and crime skyrocketed while the city was in chaos. Ultimately, more than 1,700 people died.

The Bush administration was criticized for a lack of preparations and a delayed response to the crisis. FEMA Director Michael Brown resigned for his mismanagement of the crisis.

But a city that did step up in the aftermath of Katrina is now, 12 years later, under siege by Harvey. Houston took in as many as a quarter million Katrina evacuees in the days after the storm.

Now these two cities are once again bonded by tragedy. Near Houston, a major levee has breached in Brazoria County with officials urging residents to “get out now.” On Tuesday, New Orleans schools and public building were closed to prepare for the storm. And as both cities brace for more rainfall, residents are waiting to see what the full scope of Harvey’s wrath will be.