Levee breaches at Columbia Lakes in Brazoria County, evacuation urged: report

Posted 11:52 AM, August 29, 2017, by

TOPSHOT - People walk through the flooded waters of Telephone Rd. in Houston on August 27, 2017 as the US fourth city city battles with tropical storm Harvey and resulting floods. / AFP PHOTO / Thomas B. Shea (Photo credit should read THOMAS B. SHEA/AFP/Getty Images)

A levee has been breached at Columbia Lakes in Brazoria County, which is south of Houston, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Public-safety officials are urging residents to evacuate immediately.

“Get out now,” officials say.

The levee is along the Brazos River,

That area has already received a historic amount of rain and flooding, and a rejuvenated Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to pose an even greater threat to the water-logged region.

Harvey has already set a record for total rainfall from a tropical system, with 49.2 inches.

 

 