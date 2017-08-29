Levee breaches at Columbia Lakes in Brazoria County, evacuation urged: report

A levee has been breached at Columbia Lakes in Brazoria County, which is south of Houston, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Public-safety officials are urging residents to evacuate immediately.

“Get out now,” officials say.

The levee is along the Brazos River,

That area has already received a historic amount of rain and flooding, and a rejuvenated Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to pose an even greater threat to the water-logged region.

Harvey has already set a record for total rainfall from a tropical system, with 49.2 inches.