Legionnaires’ disease reported in Queens

QUEENS — Two cases of Legionnaires’ disease were reported in Queens, Health Department officials said Tuesday.

“While the risk of infection to tenants is very low, as part of the routine protocol to assess potential sources of Legionnaires’ disease, the Health Department is working with the building management to test the building’s water supply,” officials said.

One patient is still in the hospital and the other has since been discharged. They were diagnosed six months apart.

The Health Department is testing water in the building, which has no cooling tower.

Legionnaires’ disease is spread though water that passes through contaminated piping

It is treatable with antibiotics. Groups at highest risk include those who are middle-aged and older, smokers and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms resemble the flu and include fever, body aches, chills, cough and headaches.

New Yorkers worried about contracting Legionnaires’ disease can take the following precautions:

Don’t take a shower, even a cool shower—since it could create water vapor (mist). Instead, take a bath, but fill the tub slowly. Try to minimize your time in the bathroom while the tub is filling.

It’s fine to wash dishes, but fill the sink slowly to avoid creating mist.

It’s fine to drink cold water from the tap, but start with cold water when heating water for tea, coffee or cooking.

You do not need to wear a mask.

It is important to continue to wash your hands.