LI family stuck in Houston after heading there for cruise they were told was on despite storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Long Island family is stuck in a Houston, Texas hotel room.

Mary Grace Steinfeld, her husband and their two children are supposed to be on a seven-day cruise. Hurricane Harvey scuppered that trip.

On Thursday night, Mary Grace called Royal Caribbean to check on the status of their trip. The company told her to get on the plane because the boat would be leaving. Mary Grace questioned the Royal Caribbean representative.

She was told there would be no refunds because the deadline has passed and that the boat would be leaving.

On Sunday, Royal Caribbean cancelled the cruise.

Mary Grace and her family were sent to a Marriott Hotel, where they have been since Sunday.

Royal Caribbean told her she and others impacted can get 25 percent off a future cruise if they book it within 30 days.

"I've lost the one week that we can really get to go on vacation," Mary Grace said.

I reached out to Royal Caribbean and a company official says they're going to refund the cost of the cruise.