HOUSTON, Texas — A deadly, devastating storm pounding Texas has broken the record for total rainfall from a tropical system.

Tropical Storm Harvey has dumped 49.2 inches of rain at Mary’s Creek at Winding Road between Aug. 25 and Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record rainfall of 48 inches was set during Tropical Cyclone Amelia of 1978 in Medina, Texas.

