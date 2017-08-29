Florida man stuffs over $1,000 in rectum in attempt to hide it from deputies

MARION COUNTY, FL — Deputies in Florida said that a man stuffed more than $1,000 in his rectum in an attempt to hide the money from police on Saturday.

According to the Marion County Police Department, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for speeding. Upon contact, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the stopped vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found about 197 grams of Methamphetamine, Rock Cocaine, and 4 grams of Heroin. The driver of the car, Pattreon Stokes, also had marijuana and a large amount of money in possession. Stokes also had a 7-month-old child sitting in the front passenger seat, said police.

He was arrested and taken to Marion County jail.

Upon arrival, police said Stokes’ money was missing. Stokes said deputies had collected it, but police said otherwise.

Deputies noticed $20 bills falling from Stokes’ buttocks area, according to the report. $1,090 was collected from his rectum.

Stokes was arrested and charged with smuggling contraband into a detention facility, trafficking Methamphetamine, trafficking Heroin, possession of Cocaine with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, possession of Marijuana and possession of drug equipment.