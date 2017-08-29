Bronx woman found with rosary beads shoved down her throat dies: police sources

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — A 33-year-old woman who had rosary beads stuffed down her throat died Tuesday after being rushed to the hospital, police sources said.

Police officers responded to a 911 call for a woman who was having difficulty breathing around 5:25 p.m., officials said. They rushed to Anderson Avenue.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was in the hallway, unconscious and unresponsive, when police and EMS arrived, officials said. EMS rushed her to Lincoln Hospital, but she did not survive.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine her cause of death.

Police sources say the woman’s boyfriend was taken to the hospital following the incident.