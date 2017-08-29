At least 19 reported dead from Harvey in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least 19 people have been reported dead as emergency workers continue their work in Houston and surrounding parts of Texas.

A family of six is feared dead after their van was swept away by flood water. Ric Saldivar says his brother - driving their elderly parents and four young relatives, ages six to 16 - tried unsuccessfully to make it across a flooded bridge.

"The road dipped down after the bridge and that's when the water picked the van up," Saldivar said. "He said it was just floating after that."

Saldivar's brother was the only survivor.

"He was yelling at the kids to come out of the back of the van," Saldivar said. "They couldn't even climb up the back of the van, much less open the door."

No one is immune from the danger, including a Houston police officer who drowned while trying to make it to work.

"We couldn't find him," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. "Once our dive team got there it was too treacherous to go under and look for him."

The tragedies are prompting action across the country.

Extra reinforcements from the National Guard are headed across the country.