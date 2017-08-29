Astoria ferry sets sail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The NYC Ferry launched its fourth and final route of this year Tuesday, connecting Astoria, Roosevelt Island, Long Island City, East 34th Street and Wall Street.

The inaugural ride departed at 6:30 a.m. from Hallet's Cove in Astoria.

Mayor Bill de Blasio told PIX11 News he hopes commuters will choose waterways over subways, saying the city has wide open rivers that aren't subject to the painful traffic and switch problems associated with underground travel.

He said for the price of a swipe on the subway, riders could travel from Astoria to midtown Manhattan in about 20 minutes.