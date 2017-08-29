‘All options are on the table’ after North Korean missile launch, Trump says

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump said “all options are on the table” after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan in an especially aggressive test-flight that rattled an already anxious region.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile traveled about 1,677 miles and reached a maximum height of 341 miles as it flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean.

Trump’s full statement released on Tuesday reads: