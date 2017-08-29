‘All options are on the table’ after North Korean missile launch, Trump says

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump said “all options are on the table” after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan in an especially aggressive test-flight that rattled an already anxious region.
Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile traveled about 1,677 miles and reached a maximum height of 341 miles as it flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean.
Trump’s full statement released on Tuesday reads:
“The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: this regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior.
“Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table.”