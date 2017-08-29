All-clear given after report of armed person at Princeton University

PRINCETON, N.J. — An all-clear was issued Tuesday after reports of an armed person on the campus of Princeton University, the school said.

In a tweet sent at 11:53 a.m., the university said they’d received a report of a person with a gun and ordered a shelter-in-place, telling those on campus to lock their doors and “remain inside for safety.” Six minutes later, the university said the situation had been cleared.

“There is no threat,” the tweet read. “Normal activities can resume.”

Classes have not yet resumed for the fall semester at the university, where some 5,200 undergraduate and 2,700 graduate students attend. Students are set to begin the new school year on Sept. 13, with graduate students signing up for courses starting Friday.