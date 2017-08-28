When it rains, it floods: 95-year-old pastor in Queens needs help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS, N.Y. — Caroline Gadson says for some reason, every time it rains, it floods outside her home on 196th Street.

"I get tired of reaching out to the City. No one responds," Gadson said.

She is concerned for her 95-year-old father, Rev. Oliver Gadson.

"I pray when it rains. I say, Lord, I hope you stop the rain. Please don't flood. Help me out," said Gadson, who still preaches at a local church once a month.

PIX11 News reached out to the Department of Transportation and Department of Environmental Protection for answers.

A DEP spokesperson says their "records show that DEP inspected catch basins on that block, as well as on the adjacent blocks, last week, and they were found to be clean and working properly."

A DOT spokesperson said that "a recent roadway inspection revealed a low curb in front of the residence in question. As you may be aware, Section 2904 of the New York City Charter places the responsibility for the repair and maintenance of the sidewalk and driveway area on the property owner. DOT is scheduling a subsequent inspection of the sidewalk and curb to determine next steps."

