Queens man accused of fatally shooting camp counselor charged with murder

ST. ALBANS, Queens — A Queens man who allegedly fatally shot a 21-year-old camp counselor was charged with murder and ordered held without bail, officials said Monday.

Jonel Lattore, 34, allegedly fought with a friend of Teriana Holcombe, 21, on Aug. 15, police said.

Holcombe, the friend who fought with Lattore and several others were leaving a store on Aug. 15 when Lattore, who was with a group of others, spotted them, police said. Someone from Lattore’s group shouted something at Holcombe’s group.

Lattore allegedly pulled out a gun and fired, fatally striking Holcombe in the head, police said. He fled the scene.

Police arrested Lattore on Aug. 25. He was arraigned Saturday in Queens Criminal Court and charged with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was ordered held without bail.

Holcombe, who went by Miss Terri at the Young People’s Day Camp of Queens, has been mourned by her campers, colleagues and family.

“Everyone that knew Teri, knows that she was a ray of sunshine and no one could have been more undeserving of such a terrible fate,” Holcombe’s sister wrote on GoFundMe. “Unfortunately, as much as we all wish this was a horrible nightmare that we will wake from at any moment, it’s not.”