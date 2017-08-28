Police seek attacker who punched, stabbed 63-year-old woman over train seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX, N.Y. — A 63-year-old woman was punched and stabbed on a southbound 5 train Friday night, police said.

At around 9:30 p.m., Petra Cruz said she got into an argument with another woman over a train seat. The dispute escalated when the woman punched Cruz multiple times and then stabbed her in the face with a metal spoon.

Cruz said she had boarded a crowded 5 train at the 149th street and Grand Concourse station. The train was crowded except for one seat.

After she sat down, the woman started yelling at her.

"I'm sitting down and she started arguing and arguing," Cruz told PIX11. "Then she stabbed me with a spoon."

She eventually got off the train at 125th street and called the police.

Cruz was transported to Mount Sinai hospital where she was treated for cuts and swelling.

The culprit is described as a woman in her 30s. She was last seen wearing a blue and black flannel shirt, blue jeans, black baseball cap and black sneakers.

