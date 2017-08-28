How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

North Korea has fired an unidentified missile: South Korean news agency

Posted 5:29 PM, August 28, 2017, by , Updated at 05:40PM, August 28, 2017

SEOUL — The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.

Yonhap said the missile was fired into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

North Korea has conducted a series of test launches to develop its missile capability and recently threatened to send missiles over western Japan and into waters near the U.S. territory of Guam.

Japan’s military is practicing deploying anti-missile batteries at three U.S. bases in Japan.

The U.S. military says the drills will test the ability of Japanese and U.S. forces to work together and assess firing locations at the bases. They will also allow Japan to practice rapid deployment of its PAC-3 anti-missile system.