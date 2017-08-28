Man follows brothers from Long Island wedding, pepper sprays both and stabs 1 in ear with screwdriver

BALDWIN, NY —A 37-year-old man followed brothers from a wedding Sunday, pepper sprayed the pair and stabbed one of them in the ear with a screwdriver, police said.

Mohamed Samkabba argued with the brothers at the Far Rockaway wedding and then followed them in his car when they left, police said. He eventually confronted them in a Baldwin parking lot.

Samkabba allegedly pepper sprayed the younger brother and then stabbed him in the ear with a screwdriver, police said. He also pepper sprayed the other brother and then left.

After driving about a block, Samkabba spotted a police officer and pulled over, officials said. He told the officer he had been jumped.

But the two brothers he’d allegedly attacked had followed Samkabba and told the officer what had actually occurred, police said. They were taken to a hospital for treatment and Samkabba was taken into custody.

He was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a noxious material.