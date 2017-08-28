Local Red Cross volunteers travel to Harvey-affected areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The devastating destruction from Harvey and its flooding has compelled people to act. Some have given money while others are giving their time in Texas.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross New York chapter left Hawthorne Monday afternoon, bound for Louisiana.

"Soon as we knew this was going to be significant, we all started going into action. We started asking for volunteer availability. We started pooling resources, and we were there to stand beside our Texas neighbors when they needed us most," ​Red Cross spokesperson Abigail Adams said.

Rockland County residents Brian and Linda McMullan are driving one of the emergency response vehicles. Once they arrive in Baton Rouge, Louisiana they will get supplies and be dispatched to a hard hit area in or around Houston, Texas.

"Most of the time, people, when we get to them, they haven't eaten in 3 or 4 days. They've had no hot meals," Brian McMullan said.

Two emergency response vehicles from New York are being sent to Texas. Each one can serve up to 800 hot meals at a time. According to volunteers, when the truck rolls up people in disaster zones know help has arrived.

"I think for a lot of people it's a sign of comfort," Linda McMullan said.

And when people don't need food, the trucks hand out cleaning and personal hygiene kits.

The McMullans, who both recently retired, have committed to staying 2 weeks, but they acknowledge their time in Texas may be longer.

"When you are out there in the middle of the night trying to help people and they realize you are the only one helping at 2 in the morning and they thank you for that, I think that's kind of the reward," Brian McMullan said.

The American Red Cross Greater New York Region said it plans to send 25 volunteers down to Texas by the end of the week and the number will surely go up. They will not be paid. Ninety-five precent of the Red Cross workforce is volunteer-based. ​

More catastrophic flooding is expected to come as authorities have stressed the potential dangers people may face.

Neighboring cities, such as Dallas and San Antonio, have plans to open up areas to house hurricane evacuees.

For information on how to donate or volunteer, visit the American Red Cross website. http://www.redcross.org​