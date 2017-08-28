Intoxicated driver arrested in crash killing man on Bruckner Expressway: police

THE BRONX — A man is dead and another in custody for allegedly driving under the influence during a crash on the Bruckner Expressway, police said Monday.

Abe Prior, 30, of Norwalk, Connecticut is dead after the one-vehicle crash on Sunday, according to police.

Jorge Viteri, 30, also of Norwalk, is in custody and faces charges including vehicular manslaughter, two counts of assault, driving while intoxicated and refusing to take a breath test, police said.

The men were involved in a crash on the northbound Bruckner Expressway near exit 7C around 6:50 p.m., according to police.

Police believe Viteri was driving while intoxicated when he lost control of a 2011 Nissan while transporting three passengers. The vehicle struck a concrete barrier and collided with an unoccupied, parked construction vehicle, police said.

Viteri and the two surviving passengers were hospitalized.