Family of 6 feared dead when van swept away while trying to escape Harvey floodwaters

Posted 3:11 PM, August 28, 2017, by , Updated at 03:18PM, August 28, 2017

HOUSTON — Harris County has had “six suspected flood-related deaths” since Harvey made landfall last week, said Tricia Bentley, spokeswoman for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The manners of death will be confirmed later this week, she said.

KHOU reports that a family six is feared dead after their van was swept away as they tried to escape the floodwaters.

This brings the confirmed death toll to seven, which includes the previously reported deaths of a man killed in a fire in Rockport and a woman swept away in Harris County after exiting her vehicle in high water.