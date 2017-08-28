Harvey brings back memories of Sandy to Queens residents who were hit by the storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROAD CHANNEL, Queens — Scott Brown of Broad Channel, Queens feels Houston's pain. Thousands of residents living in and outside the nation's fourth largest city have lost their homes to floodwaters brought about by more than three feet of rain from Hurricane Harvey.

Brown went through it himself during Hurricane Sandy.

"We went though it," Brown said. "We lost everything."

The images coming in from Texas have struck a nerve with Brown and his wife. The fifth anniversary of Hurricane Sandy is approaching.

Scott's mother-in-law recalls the high water mark reaching her white picket fence during the nightmare of a flood in October 2012. It brought two-and-a-half feet of water into her her living room.

It was a storm that permanently scarred this family. They keep their eyes on developing weather systems that could impact them.

"You always have to be aware of what's going to hit next," Brown said. "I'm starting to watch it a little more closely."