Calling in shady behavior: police search for men caught on camera stealing phone devices, sunglasses in Manhattan

SOHO, Manhattan – Two men stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Manhattan At&T and Sunglass Hut, police said.

The two men stole from an AT&T on Broadway first on July 28, police said. They took $1,250 worth of cell phone related devices.

They also stole thousands worth of designer sunglasses from a Sunglass Hut near Herald Square later that day, NYPD officials said. They fled the store with $2,900 worth of merchandise.

No injuries were reported in either of the robberies.

Police have asked for help identifying the two men. Officials say both men are 20-30 years old. The first man was last seen wearing a black and white baseball cap, orange polo shirt and blue jeans. Police say the second man was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and all dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).